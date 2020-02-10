NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.79

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 4995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 672.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NOW by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

