Nucleus Vision Reaches Market Cap of $5.61 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $392,739.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Bitrue and Upbit. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000611 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.05748735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00054301 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00120434 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,498,501,768 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, WazirX, Ethfinex, Koinex, Bitrue, IDEX, Bitbns, Binance, CoinBene, Bittrex, Zebpay and BITBOX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

