Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $58.00 at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.26.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.07. 840,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 78.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 29.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 0.5% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.3% during the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.