Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.93

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 227352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Separately, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 392,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 58,713 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

