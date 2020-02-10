NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $85.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NVEE traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. NV5 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

