NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.31.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $9.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.97. 1,170,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,427. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $259.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

