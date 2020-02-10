NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,407,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $11.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,203,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,427. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

