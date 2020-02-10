NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $251.00 to $301.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $259.68 and last traded at $259.61, with a volume of 4769420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.59.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.31.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

