NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NVR by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in NVR by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVR traded up $7.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,952.72. 172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,872. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,562.02 and a 52-week high of $4,058.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,847.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,678.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $58.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.

In other news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total value of $6,974,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,952,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,209 shares of company stock valued at $53,340,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

