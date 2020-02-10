NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Issues Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

NYMT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.29. 3,175,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,569,812. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 112.90 and a quick ratio of 112.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.