Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $56.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.89. 5,029,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,293,034. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.