Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

OXY traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $40.93. 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,367. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

