Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $19.27 million and $23.86 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.78 or 0.03396068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00137744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.