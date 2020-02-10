Omnia Family Wealth LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $20.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,500.00. The stock had a trading volume of 797,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,416.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.