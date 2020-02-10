Omnia Family Wealth LLC Buys 141,731 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.12. 6,220,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,321,257. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

