Omnia Family Wealth LLC Buys 1,875 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.14. 230,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,502. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $95.14 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

