Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1,818.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,087 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,609 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,495 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,538,000. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 648,567 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.88. 14,927,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,827,799. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

