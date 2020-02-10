ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of ON traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,110. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,209,000 after buying an additional 547,060 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,612,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after acquiring an additional 77,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,550,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 470,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,463,000 after acquiring an additional 40,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

