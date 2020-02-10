On The Beach Group’s (OTB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 539.17 ($7.09).

Shares of OTB opened at GBX 433.60 ($5.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $568.95 million and a P/E ratio of 36.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 447.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 429.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. On The Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.58).

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). On average, equities analysts anticipate that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0001864 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from On The Beach Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. On The Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

