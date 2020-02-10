Ontology One Day Trading Volume Hits $247.47 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00009689 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Kucoin, BitMart and Hotbit. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $607.24 million and approximately $247.47 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kucoin, Indodax, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi, Hotbit, Bitbns, Gate.io, BCEX, OKEx, BitMart, Bibox and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

