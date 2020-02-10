OptiNose’s (OPTN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded OptiNose from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 148,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.78. OptiNose has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $11.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 223.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 26,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

