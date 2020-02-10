Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 37,096 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 160.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Global Payments by 51.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,100,000 after buying an additional 55,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Global Payments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $328,062. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.91.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

