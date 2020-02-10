Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,166 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after acquiring an additional 722,328 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,686,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after acquiring an additional 383,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 422.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 282,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 228,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $155.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,136. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

