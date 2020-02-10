Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $37.17 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,874 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,770 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $37,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $62.92. 5,113,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,884,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

