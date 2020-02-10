Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $23.28 Million Investment in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 722,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,277,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 5.22% of Franklin Covey at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 58,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,854. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $444.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,607.50, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

