Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nike were worth $33,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 8.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 685.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 407,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,672. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49. The company has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.