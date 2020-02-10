Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 16,572 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,572 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,284,000 after purchasing an additional 175,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,234,000 after purchasing an additional 593,535 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,018,000 after purchasing an additional 445,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,937,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,716,000 after purchasing an additional 160,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,984,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856,701. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

