Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 30,425 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 518,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 30,425 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $54.99. 7,194,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

