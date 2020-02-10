Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

NYSE:OR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,212. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.08.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.