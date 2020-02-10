OVCODE (OVC) Price Tops $0.0188 on Exchanges

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, OVCODE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. OVCODE has a market capitalization of $827,175.00 and $333.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OVCODE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OVCODE

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,918,342 tokens. The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode . The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode . OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OVCODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

