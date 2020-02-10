Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 126.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.39. 681,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,462. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

In other news, major shareholder Leroy Scott Frantz bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $509,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXLC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

