Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Pacific Drilling’s rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pacific Drilling an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:PACD opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. Pacific Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pacific Drilling by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pacific Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Pacific Drilling by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

