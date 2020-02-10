Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New $25,000 Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVE. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 1,444,938 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,168,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,641 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,229,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 102,899 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,003,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 613,847 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVE. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

