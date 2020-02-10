Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 3,534 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 1,775.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Shares of OII stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.21. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

