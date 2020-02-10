Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 443.84 and a beta of 1.19. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $522,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,922.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

