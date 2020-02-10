Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $123.58 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.19 and a 1 year high of $173.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $842,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

