Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $59.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

