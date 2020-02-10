Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CBRE Group by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $64.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

