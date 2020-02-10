Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $448,000 in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,352,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,593,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.14.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total transaction of $2,524,904.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $525.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $335.22 and a 52-week high of $537.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

