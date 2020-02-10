Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 254 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,926,000 after acquiring an additional 664,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,302,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,254,000 after acquiring an additional 195,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,375 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $8,646,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

NYSE:CMS opened at $67.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,590 shares of company stock worth $1,201,237. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

