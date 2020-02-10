Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 10,455 Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 14.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Carnival by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

