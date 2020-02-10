Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $179.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.32. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $144.04 and a 12-month high of $180.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,750. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

