Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Stock Position Lowered by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,579,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,359 shares during the period. Parsons comprises about 8.6% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 78.16% of Parsons worth $3,202,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Parsons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in Parsons by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Parsons to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

PSN traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $42.57. 342,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. Parsons Corp has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

