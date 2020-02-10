Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.48.

Shares of PTEN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,793. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 14,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

