Patterson-UTI Energy’s (PTEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. 291,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.16%.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,246,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

