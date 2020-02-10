Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Paychex by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30. Paychex has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

