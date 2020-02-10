PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,356 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.