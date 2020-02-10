Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,812. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $909.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,071 shares of company stock worth $50,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1,037.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,574 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 189,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,215 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,322 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

