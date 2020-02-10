PENG Price Reaches $0.0000 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, PENG has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. PENG has a total market capitalization of $144,408.00 and approximately $1,467.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.33 or 0.03388450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00137728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,191,549,361 coins and its circulating supply is 7,109,695,763 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

