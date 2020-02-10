PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.88 and a 1 year high of $145.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

